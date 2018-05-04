You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end volatile session mostly down

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 6:04 AM

US-stock_exchange-210021.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished a volatile session mostly lower Thursday amid investor worries over interest rates and trade, and as Tesla shares plummeted following a public meltdown by chief Elon Musk.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up a hair at 25,930.15, recovering after sinking 1.6 per cent at a session low.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.2 per cent to end the day at 2,629.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 per cent to 7,088.15.

Analysts have described investor sentiment as broadly bearish as a strong earnings season winds down, with solid results from Amazon, Apple and others having failed to ignite a market rally.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is a little perplexing that the market is reacting the way," said William Lynch, director of investment at Hinsdale Associates. "Earnings have been fantastic." Analysts say markets are uneasy over trade policy, with investors looking to meetings in Beijing led involving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and others.

Political turmoil in Washington involving President Donald Trump is another source of unease, along with worries about the Federal Reserve's ongoing drive to hike interest rates.

Fed concerns are expected to be in focus again Friday when the Labor Department releases April jobs data.

Among individual companies, Tesla Motors sank 5.6 per cent after founder and chief Musk responded testily to analyst questions Wednesday about the need to raise capital and other financial matters, dismissing the queries as "boring" and "not cool" and refusing to answer.

He also said investors should not buy Tesla stock if they are afraid of volatility. "We have no interest in satisfying the desires of daytraders. I couldn't care less," Mr Musk said.

JPMorgan Chase called Mr Musk's behavior as "truly bizarre" and expressed concern about the progress of the company's ambitious plans to escalate production on its Model 3 sedan.

"We are concerned whether the problematic launch of the Model 3 means the vehicle is simply delayed or whether it calls into question its ability to generate 25 per cent gross (profit) margin," the note said.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening