You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks open lower, Facebook slumps 5%

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 9:54 PM

file6zaayn48bgy8aer9fss.jpg
Facebook shares tumbled 5 per cent in opening trading Monday following reports of a large data breach as US stocks fell ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision later this week.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Facebook shares tumbled 5 per cent in opening trading Monday following reports of a large data breach as US stocks fell ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision later this week.

Of the major indices, Facebook weighed most heavily on the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was down 0.9 per cent to 7,414.41 about three minutes into trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5 per cent to 24,824.59, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.5 per cent to 2,737.35.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 En-bloc fever may be cooling
4 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Stanchart.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches

Standard Chartered
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX suspends trading in YuuZoo shares with immediate effect over auditors' inability to give opinion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening