You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks rise ahead of inflation, retail sales data

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 10:42 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks advanced early Monday, keeping positive momentum from last week's strong jobs report ahead of key data releases on US inflation and retail sales.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,406.97, up 0.3 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent at 2,792.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.3 per cent to 7,585.93.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat at the start of the week after Friday's employment report showed stronger-than-expected US job growth in February.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report also showed moderating wage growth, mitigating fears of runaway inflation that could prompt the Federal Reserve to hasten its pace of interest rate hikes.

Investors were also cheered by last week's surprise news of a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expected to take place by the end of May.

Shares of Broadcom jumped 3.2 per cent after a Wall Street Journal report that Intel is considering bidding for the chip company, which has undertaken a hostile campaign to buy Qualcomm. Intel fell 2.3 per cent.

Goldman Sachs gained 1.1 per cent after announcing that co-president Harvey Schwartz would retire, leaving David Solomon the sole president and next in line to become the investment bank's next chief executive.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening