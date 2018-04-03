You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks rise on bargain-hunting, earnings hopes

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 10:08 PM

US-TECHNOLOGY-STOCKS-DRAG-MARKET-DOWN-SHARPLY-204156.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks bounced early Tuesday, recovering some of the losses of the prior session on bargain-hunting and optimism about quarterly earnings.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had rebounded 0.7 per cent to 23,810.58.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent to 2,595.61, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 6,922.01.

Major US indices slumped about two percent Monday in a bruising open to the second quarter amid worries about escalating trade conflicts and a series of problems facing major technology companies, including Amazon and Facebook.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But analysts said the retreat provided an incentive for investors to return to the market.

Investors also are gearing up for a strong first-quarter earnings reporting season, which kicks off later this month. Companies in the S&P 500 are projected to report a 17.3 per cent increase compared with the year-ago period, according to Factset.

Tesla Motors jumped 4.4 per cent after it reported that its current output of Model 3 vehicles was about 2,000 a week, below the 2,500 target, but well above the level in the prior quarter.

Most other leading technology companies were higher, with Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet and Intel all up about one per cent or more. But Facebook shed 0.3 per cent.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate payment performance improves in Q1; construction sector still lags

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Network specialist Ntegrator bags S$17.3m worth of contracts for 'nationwide' project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening