[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks bounced early Monday as investors jumped back into equities at bargain prices following last week's rout over trade war fears.

About 10 minutes into trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 24,002.95, up 2.0 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.9 per cent to 2,637.02, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.1 per cent to 7,138.27.

