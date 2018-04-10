You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks weather late-breaking storm, end higher

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 6:22 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose Monday but late-breaking news on an investigation into President Donald Trump's personal lawyer cut into the gains.

Shortly before the closing bell, The New York Times reported the Federal Bureau of Investigation had raided the offices of Mr Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.2 per cent at 23,979.10, shedding more than 130 points in the last 20 minutes of trading.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent to 2,613.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5 per cent to 6,950.34.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It appears like it's market-moving," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, said of the Cohen news.

"It doesn't appear as though it's good news."

Cohen has admitted to paying porn actress Stephanie Clifford US$130,000. Ms Clifford, who goes by the name Stormy Daniels, claims she received the money to cover up a sexual encounter with Mr Trump more than a decade ago.

Prior to that development, US stocks appeared headed for a calm, controversy-free session, rising on a dearth of new developments in the ongoing US-China trade showdown that has alarmed markets in recent weeks.

Analysts are looking ahead to earnings season, which begins in earnest with JPMorgan Chase and other large banks and is expected be strong.

"It illustrates the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective and it's not smart to make investment decisions based on the last tweet," said Alan Skrainka, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth Management.

"Earnings will remind us that fundamentals matter more."

Merck surged 5.3 per cent after reporting successful results of a clinical trial for its Keytruda treatment for lung cancer.

Gene Therapy company AveXis shot up 81.6 per cent as it agreed to be acquired by Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis for US$8.7 billion.

Monsanto jumped 6.2 per cent following a report the US Justice Department would approve its acquisition by Bayer, the last major hurdle facing the deal.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

BT_20180410_SENSE10_3387214.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Technology

Chinese AI startup snags Alibaba, Temasek funding

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Catalist firms fret over high compliance costs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening