You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Tech rally leads stocks higher

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 6:04 AM

BP_DJI_080518_9.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher on Monday with technology shares leading the market and oil-linked shares gyrating ahead of a key US announcement on Iran sanctions.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.8 per cent to close the session at 7,265.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent to end at 24,357.32, and the broad-based S&P 500 also climbed 0.4 per cent to 2,672.63.

Large technology shares enjoyed a buoyant session with Apple gaining 0.7 per cent after Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger effused about the company after disclosing last week they bought an additional 75 million shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I think we've been a little too restrained," Mr Munger told CNBC. "I wish we owned more of it." The Berkshire executives also said they wished they had bought Amazon and Google. Shares of Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet also rose.

US stocks were in positive territory the whole session, continuing the upbeat momentum from Friday when a mixed US jobs report was seen as reducing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will accelerate interest rate hikes.

Petroleum-linked shares, which had been strong early in the session, finished mixed after President Donald Trump said he would announce a stance on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday before the market closes.

Oil prices finished at three and a half year high on speculation Trump would exit the deal, but the commodity later pulled back in after-hours trading.

Consumer staples shares were weak, with Walmart shedding 2.4 per cent, CVS health 2.1 per cent and Costco Wholesale 1.1 per cent.

Gramercy Property Trust jumped 15.5 per cent after sealing a deal to be acquired by Blackstone for US$7.6 billion. Blackstone rose 0.3 per cent.

Athenahealth surged 16.4 per cent after hedge fund Elliott Management announced a bid to acquire the company for US$6.9 billion.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

Most Read

1 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
2 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
3 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
4 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit private placement over two times subscribed

May 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, FLT, SK Jewellery, LTC, RE&S

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening