US: Wall St opens flat

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened little changed on Friday, with gains in financial stocks offsetting losses in Nike and technology shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.44 points to 24,781.85. The S&P 500 gained 0.6 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,685.17. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.63 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,958.73.
REUTERS
