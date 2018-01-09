US: Wall St opens flat as tech, bank stocks weigh

{NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened little changed on Monday, with losses for banking and technology stocks helping put a halt to Wall Street's strongest start to a year in over a decade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.47 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 25,290.4. The S&P 500 lost 0.79 points, or 0.028799 per cent, to 2,742.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.54 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,135.02.

REUTERS