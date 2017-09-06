US: Wall St opens higher

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, but investors are expected to remain cautious amid tensions on the Korean peninsula and concerns that the Category 5 Hurricane Irma could hit the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.69 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 21,832. The S&P 500 gained 7.68 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,465.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.22 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 6,395.80.

REUTERS