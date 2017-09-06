US: Wall St opens higher

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, but investors are expected to remain cautious amid tensions on the Korean peninsula and concerns that the Category 5 Hurricane Irma could hit the United States.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.69 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 21,832. The S&P 500 gained 7.68 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,465.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.22 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 6,395.80.
REUTERS
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal