US: Wall St opens higher as oil lifts energy stocks

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, with shares of energy companies getting a boost from surging oil prices after President Donald Trump decided to pull the United States out of a nuclear deal with Iran.

[NEW YORK]Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, with shares of energy companies getting a boost from surging oil prices after President Donald Trump decided to pull the United States out of a nuclear deal with Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.97 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 24,399.18. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.20 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,678.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.63 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,281.53 at the opening bell.

REUTERS