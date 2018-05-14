US: Wall St opens higher as trade tensions ease

US stock indexes opened higher on Monday on signs of easing US-China trade tensions after President Donald Trump softened his stance on ZTE Corp, pledging to help the Chinese technology company "get back into business, fast".

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened higher on Monday on signs of easing US-China trade tensions after President Donald Trump softened his stance on ZTE Corp, pledging to help the Chinese technology company "get back into business, fast".

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.20 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 24,879.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.65 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 2,733.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.57 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,429.45 at the opening bell.

REUTERS