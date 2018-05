Wall Street indexes opened little changed on Friday as losses in Symantec and Nvidia offset gains in healthcare and telecom sectors.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street indexes opened little changed on Friday as losses in Symantec and Nvidia offset gains in healthcare and telecom sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.11 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 24,758.64. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.37 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,722.70. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.01 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 7,393.97 at the opening bell.

REUTERS