US: Wall St opens lower dragged down by Apple

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday in light trading volumes, dragged down by losses in shares of Apple and its suppliers after a report on disappointing iPhone X sales forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.97 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 24,722.09. The S&P 500 lost 4.63 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,678.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.62 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 6,928.34.

REUTERS