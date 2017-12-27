US: Wall St opens lower dragged down by Apple

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday in light trading volumes, dragged down by losses in shares of Apple and its suppliers after a report on disappointing iPhone X sales forecast.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.97 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 24,722.09. The S&P 500 lost 4.63 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,678.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.62 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 6,928.34.
REUTERS
