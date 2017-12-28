US: Wall St opens slightly higher

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in healthcare stocks and a slight rise in technology shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.53 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 24,762.74. The S&P 500 gained 1.51 points, or 0.056333 per cent, to 2,682.01. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6,941.28.
REUTERS
