US: Wall St opens slightly higher

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in healthcare stocks and a slight rise in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.53 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 24,762.74. The S&P 500 gained 1.51 points, or 0.056333 per cent, to 2,682.01. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6,941.28.

REUTERS