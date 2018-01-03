US: Wall Street kicks off 2018 on a strong note

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2018, signaling stocks were set to extend last year's strong run.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.93 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 24,832.15.
The S&P 500 gained 11.3 points, or 0.42265 per cent, to 2,684.91.
The Nasdaq Composite added 28.66 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,932.04.
REUTERS
