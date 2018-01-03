US: Wall Street kicks off 2018 on a strong note

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2018, signaling stocks were set to extend last year's strong run.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.93 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 24,832.15.

The S&P 500 gained 11.3 points, or 0.42265 per cent, to 2,684.91.

The Nasdaq Composite added 28.66 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,932.04.

