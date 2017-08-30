US: Wall Street opens flat after Trump's comments on North Korea

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's latest tweet on North Korea reignited concerns over escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, while data showed a stronger economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.88 points, or -0 per cent, to 21,864.49.

The S&P 500 lost 0.52 points, or 0.021 per cent, to 2,445.78.

The Nasdaq Composite added 6.23 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,308.12.

REUTERS