You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens flat after Trump's comments on North Korea

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 21:43

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's latest tweet on North Korea reignited concerns over escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, while data showed a stronger economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.88 points, or -0 per cent, to 21,864.49.

The S&P 500 lost 0.52 points, or 0.021 per cent, to 2,445.78.

The Nasdaq Composite added 6.23 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,308.12.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ue9d2h93lt2vvpdgvt.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Moody's says G-20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks

2017-07-24T031508Z_1025387419_RC1A82327E70_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-FUNDRAISING.JPG
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Oxley unit exercises options for Yio Chu Kang property

Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cityneon acquires 100% stake in Jurassic Park exhibition

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening