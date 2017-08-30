US: Wall Street opens flat after Trump's comments on North Korea

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[BENGALURU] US stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's latest tweet on North Korea reignited concerns over escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, while data showed a stronger economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.88 points, or -0 per cent, to 21,864.49.
The S&P 500 lost 0.52 points, or 0.021 per cent, to 2,445.78.
The Nasdaq Composite added 6.23 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,308.12.
REUTERS
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal