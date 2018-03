[WASHINGTON] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as a decline in expectations for the pace of interest rate rises outweighed news of Rex Tillerson's ouster as US Secretary of State.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.42 per cent at 25,283.69. The S&P 500 gained 12.06 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 2,795.08. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5 per cent at 7,625.91.

REUTERS