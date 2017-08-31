US: Wall Street opens higher as data dims rate hike chances

[BENGALURU] Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as data showed US inflation increased at its slowest pace since late 2015, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off from increasing interest rates again this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.32 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 21,933.75. The S&P 500 gained 5.36 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,462.95. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.84 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 6,384.15.

REUTERS