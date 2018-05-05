US: Wall Street opens lower after US jobs data

US stock indexes opened lower on Friday after data showed weaker-than-expected US jobs and wages growth in April, while unemployment rate dropped to a 17-1/2-year low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.93 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 23,865.22. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.28 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 2,621.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.48 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 7,065.67 at the opening bell.

REUTERS