US: Wall Street opens lower ahead of Trump Iran decision

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 10:07 PM

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited President Donald Trump's decision on Iran nuclear deal later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.97 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 24,341.35.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,670.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.87 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 7,255.34 at the opening bell.

