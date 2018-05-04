US: Wall Street opens lower on US-China trade tensions

US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors remained on edge about US-China trade talks, while the latest round of earnings added little cheer.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors remained on edge about US-China trade talks, while the latest round of earnings added little cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.75 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 23,836.23. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.59 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,628.08. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.87 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 7,065.03 at the opening bell.

REUTERS