You are here

Home > Stocks

US:Wall St flat as countdown to Trump's swearing-in begins

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 23:29

[WASHINGTON] US stocks were flat on Thursday, with investors seemingly wary of taking on risk ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in as US president on Friday.

At 9.37 am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9.34 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 19,814.06 - snapping a four-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 was up 1.8 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,273.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.46 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 5,567.11.

After having driven Wall Street to record highs in a post-election rally, investors are on the sidelines as they await Mr Trump's inaugural speech to get a steer on his policies.

Markets are also eyeing a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. "Investors' concerns on Mr Trump delivering his campaign promises is probably the real 'Fear Factor'," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

With the fourth-quarter earnings season picking up pace, Dow components IBM and American Express, scheduled to report results after market close, will be in focus.

In an appearance on Wednesday, Ms Yellen said the US economy was getting closer to running on its own, but soothed some nerves by adding that it made sense to raise interest rates gradually.

Ms Yellen is expected to speak on monetary policy at Stanford University on Friday.

Investors have been worried that Trump's pro-growth policy proposals may boost inflation, forcing the central bank to increase the pace of rate hikes.

Ms Yellen's comments on Wednesday indicated that the plan to raise rates three times this year is not "farfetched", Mr Cardillo said.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
3 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
4 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening