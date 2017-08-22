You are here

Home > Stocks

US:Wall St flat as North Korea, White House worries ebb

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 22:29

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened little changed on Monday, with some measure of calm returning after a turbulent two weeks during which turmoil in the White House and simmering tensions between the United States and North Korea roiled the markets.

Last week, President Donald Trump fired chief strategist Steve Bannon and disbanded some business councils among other political maneuvers, while there was also speculation about the possible departure of National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn.

The unrest in the White House again led to investors' concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement its pro-growth agenda.

While the benchmark S&P 500 index is still up 13.4 per cent since the election, it had fallen 2.1 per cent in the last two weeks. That's the most since the two weeks before the election.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Part of the decline was due to escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea. While that has eased slightly in the past few days, South Korean and US forces began computer-simulated military exercises on Monday.

"Investors are taking a step back and evaluating the move lower", said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey "They are not sure if it's a beginning of the end of the bull run we've had or if it's a buying opportunity", Bakhos said.

At 9.39 am ET (1339 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8.78 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 21,665.73 and the S&P 500 was up 0.74 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,426.29.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.94 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 6,220.47.

Seven of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, with the telecom sector's 0.35 percent rise leading the gainers.

Among stocks, Nike's shares dropped 2.7 per cent to US$53.45, weighing the most on the S&P and the Dow, after Jefferies downgraded the stock and also cut its price target.

Herbalife was up 8.96 per cent at US$67.50 after the nutritional supplement maker said it would buy back US$600 million of shares after ending talks to be taken private.

NYSE-listed shares of Fiat Chrysler were up 4.81 per cent at US$13.18 after China's Great Wall Motor said it was interested in bidding for the carmaker.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,268 to 1,201. On the Nasdaq, 1,302 issues fell and 960 advanced.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170821_UWPMLEE21_3045493.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Start life right, stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170821_LKPARKWEST21_3045324.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

BT_20170821_JQENT21OCMB_3045275.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Technology

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 New international school aims to cut fees by 40%
3 In the Asia-Pacific, talent shortages will bite hardest in S'pore
4 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI

Normanton Park
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shp.JPG
Aug 21, 2017
Transport

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening