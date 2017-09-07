US:Wall St opens slightly higher

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[WASHINGTON] Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday after the ECB reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance, while investors kept an eye on Hurricane Irma, which is on track to hit Florida by the weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.69 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 21,822.33. The S&P 500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,468.17. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.86 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 6,403.18.
REUTERS
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal