US:Wall St opens slightly higher

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday after the ECB reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance, while investors kept an eye on Hurricane Irma, which is on track to hit Florida by the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.69 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 21,822.33. The S&P 500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,468.17. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.86 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 6,403.18.

REUTERS