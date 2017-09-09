US:Wall Street opens lower as hurricane Irma powers toward Florida

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Friday as investors assessed the financial impact of hurricane Harvey, as hurricane Irma powers toward Florida.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.47 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 21,747.31. The S&P 500 lost 4.83 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,460.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.62 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,390.25.

REUTERS