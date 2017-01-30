Valid acceptances for delisting offer for Aztech reach 73.26%

AS at noon, Jan 27, acceptances of the exit offer for Aztech Group and shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and concert parties amounted to 73.26 per cent of the company's share capital.

Aztech's co-founder Michael Mun Hong Yew, who is also its chief executive and chairman, is carrying out the voluntary delisting of the mainboard-listed company through his special-purpose vehicle AVS Investments Pte Ltd under a proposal announced last September.

The exit cash offer, at 42 Singapore cents a share, will remain open for acceptance until 5.30pm on Feb 13.