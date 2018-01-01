Airtasker takes on sharing economy in TaskRabbit's footsteps

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
A FORMER property investment banker is bringing his sharing-economy startup to London, months after an unprofitable rival sold itself to a furniture maker and at a time when regulators are cracking down on similar gig services.
Airtasker is targeting London as its first city
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo