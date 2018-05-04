You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon bids for 60% stake in India's Flipkart

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

AMAZON has made a formal offer to acquire a controlling stake in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, putting it in contention with Walmart, according to a report Wednesday on Indian network CNBC TV18.

Amazon offered to buy 60 per cent of Flipkart, which places the bid on a par with an offer from Walmart, according to the station, an affiliate of CNBC.

Amazon has offered a US$2 billion breakup fee as part of its bid, the report said. The company did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

News of the bid is the latest sign that the competition between Amazon and Walmart for retail leadership is expanding well beyond the United States, where both companies are based.

Last year Amazon greatly increased its brick-and-mortar footprint with the purchase of upscale grocery chain Whole Food Market.

Walmart, meanwhile, has significantly expanded its e-commerce mission, purchasing Jet.com and spending aggressively to upgrade its mobile application and other tech-centered programmes and services. AFP

Technology

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 75m more Apple shares in Q1: CNBC

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

Jack Ma's free spending ways are spooking Alibaba's investors

Twitter urges users to change 'unmasked' passwords

StarHub's Q1 earnings take a hit; MyRepublic named its maiden MVNO partner

Cambridge Analytica to close, file for insolvency after Facebook data scandal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening