Amazon hiring by the hundreds in China to take on Alibaba

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Beijing
AMAZON.COM Inc is hiring by the hundreds in China to fill jobs ranging from Internet software engineers to designers for Alexa, positioning the company to recoup some of the market share that it lost to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal