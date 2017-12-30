You are here

Home > Technology

AMD limps into 2018 as chipmaker goes from first place to last

Sat, Dec 30, 2017 - 8:17 AM

[NEW YORK] For Advanced Micro Devices Inc bulls, 2017 was a year to forget.

AMD finished the year dead last in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index after quadrupling in 2016. The gains catapulted the chipmaker to the best return among technology companies in the Nasdaq Composite Index. It also ratcheted up expectations for financial performance that AMD was unable to meet.

"Expectations are for them to have a significant beat, so there's been some disappointments," Hans Mosesmann, a Rosenblatt Securities Inc analyst, said in an interview. "That's why the stock is kind of languishing here."

AMD was one of only four companies in the 30-member semiconductor index to lose value in 2017. Semiconductor stocks, led by Micron Technology Inc and Nvidia Corp, were among the year's best performers with a 38 per cent gain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite falling 9.4 per cent this year, AMD is still up more than 250 per cent since the beginning of 2016 and there are signs that 2018 could be brighter. The Sunnyvale, California-based company is poised for further server design wins in coming months and gross margins should improve throughout the year, Macquarie analyst Srini Pajjuri said in a Dec 18 note upgrading the stock to neutral from underperform.

That hasn't deterred bears from increasing bets against AMD. Nearly a quarter of outstanding shares are being utilised by short sellers, a 52-week high, according to Markit data.

Mr Mosesmann, who rates the stock a buy, expects the company to incrementally add market share over the next several years and foresees competitors like Intel Corp growing at a slower pace as a result.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

Ripple's rise is poised to rain on Ether's 'flippening' parade

AI-Aided Elixir

SoftBank succeeds in bid to buy big Uber stake

Your game may be tracking your TV habits

The human-centred side of design

Huawei sees slowest growth in years as it takes on Apple

Editor's Choice

Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to impose US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

BT_20171230_VICUBE30_3241874.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

A year of beer, fear and tears

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to impose US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vietnam set to lead strong M&A activity

m882444.JPG
Dec 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore's November bank lending up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening