You are here

Home > Technology

Apple and Buffett saw value, and acted

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 12:26 PM

BP_Apple_070518_93.jpg
But the discount window did not stay open long, with Apple's stock back at a record high above US$183 on Friday after trading in the mid-US$150s for part of the first quarter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc was not the only one to leap on a chance to buy its stock at a fat discount last quarter as Warren Buffett stepped in to scoop up an additional 75 million shares for Berkshire Hathaway at the same time.

Between them - the two biggest players in the iPhone maker's shares - they bought nearly one of every 10 Apple shares traded during the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

But the discount window did not stay open long, with Apple's stock back at a record high above US$183 on Friday after trading in the mid-US$150s for part of the first quarter.

The recovery in the share prices makes it less opportune for Apple's corporate treasury to execute purchases as it proceeds with an additional US$100 billion of buybacks in an effort to further winnow down its mountain of cash.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Apple bought more than US$23 billion of its own shares in the first three months of the year at an average price of US$171.48, the company said this week. A Buffett representative on Friday confirmed Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Apple by 75 million shares, for which the company looks to have paid between US$12 billion and US$13 billion, based on the stock's trading range during the period.

Funds from the repatriation of Apple's US$252 billion overseas cash hoard arrived at an convenient time for traders working on behalf of Apple. The Cupertino, California, company's massive share purchase in the March quarter coincided with a 10 per cent slump in the S&P 500 between Jan 26 and Feb 8.

That drop raised fears across Wall Street that a nine-year bull market was ending and made it easier for big players amassing shares in a company to find willing sellers.

Apple shares fell even more than the broader market, tumbling over 13 peR cent from their record high close. But while the S&P 500 has remained in correction territory, Apple shares quickly recovered, and it seems the company and Berkshire were there to help.

Mr Buffett, a billionaire bargain hunter, increased his company's stake to 240.3 million shares worth US$42.5 billion during first quarter.

At its low in February, the stock was available for as little as US$150, an 18 per cent discount to its current price.

On more than a third of the trading days during the March quarter, Apple's stock traded below its volume weighted average price, or VWAP, for the prior 60 days.

On Feb 8, when it closed at US$155.15, the low for the quarter, it was at a nearly 10 per cent discount from its 60-day average VWAP. The stock had not been available at such a large discount to its prevailing average since May 2016, which happens to be when Mr Buffett bought his first-ever shares of Apple.

At its close of US$183.83 on Friday, however, Apple now stands at a premium of nearly 7 per cent to its 60-day VWAP of US$172.11.

Prior to last quarter, Apple's largest-ever quarterly repurchase occurred in early 2014, a year after it initiated its first US$210 billion buyback program. The stock traded at a discount to its 60-day VWAP through much of the quarter, and Apple spent US$18 billion to buy up its own shares, according to filings.

REUTERS

Technology

Nokia acquires US software supplier SpaceTime Insight

Chip designer Mediatek gets Taiwan nod to export goods to ZTE

MAS teams up with EDB, IMDA and IBF to speed up AI adoption in Singapore's financial sector

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

Asia-Pac is a tabula rasa for data, says analytics firm Tableau

Banks don't want to be weakest link in blockchain revolution

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening