Apple, Goldman Sachs collaborating on credit card: report

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple is working with financial giant Goldman Sachs on a credit card that would carry the iPhone maker's digital wallet logo, according to a report on Thursday in the Wall Street Journal.

The move comes as Apple puts increasing focus on revenue from online services and content, and as Goldman Sachs seeks to make more money from consumer banking operations.

Apple declined to comment on the report, which cited unnamed people close to the matter.

A joint credit card bearing the Apple Pay brand could launch early next year, and replace a rewards-card partnership Goldman Sachs has with Barclays, according to the Journal.

Apple, which still gets most revenue from the iPhone, reported a hefty rise in earnings during the first three months of this year, alleviating worries about the iPhone's prospects and a hit from US-China trade tensions.

Analysts praised a big jump in revenues in Apple's services business, which is seen as an important element of diversification away from having revenues tied to gadgets.

A 31 per cent rise in services to US$9.2 billion was credited to revenue gains from Apple Pay, Apple Music and other programmes.

