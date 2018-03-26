You are here

Home > Technology

Apple, IBM chiefs call for more data oversight after Facebook breach

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 2:25 PM

BP_Tim Cook _260318_123.jpg
"It's clear to me that something, some large profound change is needed," said Apple chief's Mr Cook on Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Executives from Apple and IBM have called for more oversight on how personal data is used following the Facebook breach that saw roughly 50 million users' data misused by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Speaking at the three-day China Development Forum in Beijing, Apple chief Tim Cook said "well-crafted" regulation was required, while IBM chief Virginia Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data.

"It's clear to me that something, some large profound change is needed," said Apple chief's Mr Cook on Saturday.

"I'm personally not a big fan of regulation because sometimes regulation can have unexpected consequences to it, however, I think this certain situation is so dire, and has become so large, that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary," said Mr Cook, who co-chaired the event this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook has come under intense scrutiny from users, lawmakers and investors following allegations from a whistleblower that it allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to improperly use data and build voter profiles that were later used to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016.

US lawmakers on Friday officially requested that Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg explain at a congressional hearing how users' data was released to the consultancy.

The breach has sparked intense debate over the responsibility of large tech firms to properly inform users of how their data is used.

"If you're going to use these technologies, you have to tell people you're doing that, and they should never be surprised,"IBM chief executive Ms Rometty said on Monday.

"(We have to let) people opt in and opt out, and be clear that ownership of the data does belong to the creator," said Ms Rometty.

It comes as China, where the forum was held, is also looking to bolster personal privacy regulations following a series of missteps by leading tech firms including search firm Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding payment affiliate Ant Financial.

"China has become increasingly more aware of this problem and have been enforcing the relevant laws more definitely and strongly," said Baidu chief Robin Li at the same event on Monday.

"I think the Chinese people are more open, or less sensitive about the privacy issue. If they are able to trade (privacy) for convenience, safety or efficiency - in a lot of cases they are willing to do that," said Mr Li.

In January a consumer group from Jiangsu in east China filed a lawsuit against Baidu claiming the firm was illegally collecting personal data.

REUTERS

Technology

Twitter to publish offical info linked to Mexico vote

Google chief sings China's praises in AI, pledges bigger team

Megaupload founder wins battle in ongoing fight against US extradition

Singapore, Japan ink fintech partnership

Uber races towards IPO with South-east Asian deal

Upstarts gain in hot India payments space

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
5 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

Mar 26, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory; STI down 0.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening