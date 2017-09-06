You are here

Home > Technology

Apple refusal to approve India spam app antagonises regulator

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 14:57

[BANGALORE] Apple's refusal so far to approve the Indian government's anti-spam iPhone app is infuriating regulators, potentially harming the company's efforts to sell more products in the country.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has been trying unsuccessfully to get its Do Not Disturb software included in the App Store.

The program lets people share spam call and text message logs with the agency, which uses the data to alert mobile operators to block the spammers.

Apple has said the app violates its privacy policy, according to the regulator.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The standoff could impact Apple's efforts to expand in India, where half a billion smartphones will be sold by 2020.

The Cupertino, California-based company has been in discussions with India's government to open retail stores and secure permission to sell used iPhones imported into the country.

Apple has put forth a long list of demands, including tax breaks and other concessions, to set up manufacturing facilities. 

"Nobody's asking Apple to violate its privacy policy," said Ram Sewak Sharma, chairman of the Delhi-based telecom regulator.

"It is a ridiculous situation, no company can be allowed to be the guardian of a user's data."

The regulator is currently seeking public and stakeholder comments on a consultative paper on users' control over their personal information and rules on the flow of data through telecommunications networks.

The process, scheduled to be completed in September, could eventually lead to new rules governing user data. That could also become part of the telecom licensing process, Mr Sharma said.

Any new measures could affect not just Apple, but Facebook, Google and other technology companies that handle large amounts of private and personal information.

"Data is a strategic asset, and there's realisation around the world that public policy has to come to grips with it," said Nandan Nilekani, who ran India's biometric Aadhaar identity program and was recently appointed chairman of Asia's No 2 outsourcer Infosys.

Apple didn't respond to requests for comment on the regulator's remarks. Last year, the company shipped 2.5 million iPhones in India, and earlier this year, supplier Wistron began assembling a limited number of iPhones in Bangalore.

So far, the Indian government has all but declined Apple's request to import used iPhones, and has yet to respond to other demands.

Mr Sharma, who banned Facebook's Free Basics internet access program last year, said there hasn't been a resolution after half-a-dozen meetings with Apple.

While Apple's policy allows it to share user data with affiliates and strategic partners, the Indian government's Do Not Disturb app only requires a limited, pre-approved level of data sharing, said Sharma, who has a degree in computer science from the University of California at Riverside.

Apple's policy states that sharing data with any other entity isn't allowed.

"The problem of who controls user data is getting acute and we have to plug the loose ends," Mr Sharma said.

"This is not the regulator versus Apple, but Apple versus its own users."

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

EU top court orders re-examination of Intel anti-trust fine

Going cashless? Grab may be Singapore's answer

Google, Xiaomi revive stalled Android One programme for India

Britain's Aveva set to unveil £3b Schneider deal: source

Your face may soon unlock your iPhone

Put down the phone and call an AI-powered butler instead

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4f0kfdr136i35h1d2.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

yaohui-pixgeneric-3953 (1).jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening