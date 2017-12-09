You are here

Home > Technology

Apple to buy music recognising app Shazam: report

Sat, Dec 09, 2017 - 7:27 AM

[NEW YORK] Apple is in talks to buy the popular song recognition app Shazam as the tech giant tries to compete with streaming leader Spotify, TechCrunch reported Friday.

The technology news site, quoting unnamed sources, said that the deal could be announced Monday with financial terms not yet clear.

A spokeswoman for Apple declined comment.

Since its founding in 1999, Shazam has offered a high-tech solution to listeners' longtime agony over not recognising music on the radio or in bars, letting users identify songs through their phones' microphones.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shazam, which is based in London, said last year that it had reached one billion downloads on smartphones.

But it only recently started to see profitability by incorporating advertisements and tying up with other tech firms including Spotify and Apple, to which it refers traffic.

It would remain to be seen how Apple would integrate Shazam, which also faces competitors such as SoundHound.

Apple, which earlier revolutionised online music with iTunes, in 2015 launched Apple Music as the market turns to streaming, which offers unlimited on-demand listening.

Apple said in September that the service had more than 30 million subscribers - a rapid rise but still trailing industry leader Spotify which said it had 60 million paying users as of July and 80 million more on its free tier.

Stockholm-based Spotify earlier Friday announced that it and China's Tencent were taking minority stakes in each other - a likely sign of Spotify's growth ambitions in the world's most populous country, where it is not yet present.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171209_ABBITCOIN9B_3214233.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike

BT_20171209_ABCURRENCY9A_3213947.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year

BT_20171209_COVER9_3213795.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Brunch

This time it's different

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
4 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
5 Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171209_COVER9_3213795.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Brunch

This time it's different

BT_20171209_ASWINNING9_3214015.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Singapore shipping firm mines new value in Guinea

Dec 9, 2017
Transport

ComfortDelGro to buy 51% of Uber's Lion City rental car firm

BT_20171209_ABBITCOIN9B_3214233.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening