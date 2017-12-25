Apple to pay penalty for delays over Qualcomm case

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
San Francisco
A JUDGE granted sanctions against Apple Inc for dragging its feet in turning over documents in the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) lawsuit accusing Qualcomm Inc of forcing the iPhone maker to use its chips exclusively.
US Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins in San
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo