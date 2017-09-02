Aren't you a little young to be running a VC fund?

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
AT the age of 27, Andre de Haes raised 30 million euros (S$48 million) for his London-based venture capital fund, Backed VC. Now 30, he and his 29-year-old business partner Alex Brunicki are among a cohort of young investors that are having a greater say in how the billions that
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal