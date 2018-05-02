You are here

Home > Technology

Asia-Pacific GDP could add US$387b by 2021 if manufacturing sector digitally transforms: Study

Wed, May 02, 2018 - 3:41 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

GROSS domestic product (GDP) in the Asia Pacific could potentially add another US$387 billion by 2021 and grow by an extra 1.0 per cent annually if the region's manufacturing sector embraces digital transformation - with China contributing almost 50 per cent.

This is the case according to a study by Microsoft in partnership with research firm IDC Asia/Pacific, which surveyed 615 business leaders from the manufacturing sector across 15 markets in the region.

The finding was based on estimates these leaders provided of the impact of digital transformation on their growth in the present and in three years, and extrapolated to the wider economy. It does not take into consideration sudden market changes and is based on nominal GDP growth projection from the World Bank, said IDC Asia/ Pacific.

For the manufacturing sector, digital transformation is about going beyond simply automating, optimising and improving productivity but also "reimagining how an organization can bring together people, data, and processes to create value for their customers and maintain a competitive advantage in a digital-first world," said the research firm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other findings released on April 23 found that such digital transformation could lead to better bottom-line performance, thanks to gains in productivity, increase in profit margins and cost-reduction.

Long-term benefits include revenue from new products and services and improved customer advocacy.

"It is no surprise that businesses are still focused on tracking process effectiveness as the manufacturing sector is one that relies heavily on time-to-market strategies for first mover advantage. However, as manufacturing organizations realize the value of data in the long term, they are likely to unlock the potential of digital transformation in helping them create new business models," said Scott Hunter, regional business lead for manufacturing at Microsoft Asia.

Forty-four per cent of respondents said tracking how data is being used as a capital asset counts as one of their key performance indicators (KPIs) used to measure digital transformation currently.

But the survey found that leaders in the manufacturing sector are less likely to have an allocated budget set aside for digital transformation as part of their existing profit and loss statement.

Other barriers identified include the lack of skills and resources - with respondents saying they expect 85 per cent of jobs within the sector to be transformed in the next three years - cybersecurity threats, and a "siloed and resistant culture."

The study recommended a three-pronged strategy for companies seeking digital change: investing in big data analytics and IoT solutions to manage structured and unstructured data, oprimising processes using big data analytics, using machine learning and artificial intelligence to create new value chains and services.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180502_JQTALENT_3419973.jpg
May 2, 2018
Technology

It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore

bankfile.jpg
May 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banking gains push Singapore market cap higher in April

BT_20180502_ASJAPFA_3419974.jpg
May 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Japfa still has long-term goals in sight

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
5 Malaysians poke fun at 1MDB scandal with 'Kleptopoly'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-pixcbd-2308.jpg
May 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tops Asia in adult full-time work, but can do better in employee engagement

May 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, Razer ink deal to unite regional payment networks

May 2, 2018
Real Estate

Margate Point in Katong up for sale in maiden en bloc attempt with S$38m minimum expected price

May 2, 2018
Real Estate

Holland Tower offered for en bloc sale with S$65m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening