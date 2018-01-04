You are here

Home > Technology

AT&T plans to offer mobile 5G wireless phone service in US this year

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 1:42 PM

BP_AT&T_040118_56.jpg
AT&T Inc aims to be the first US carrier to provide fifth-generation, or 5G mobile service to phone customers this year, pitting the wireless giant against Verizon Communications Inc and T-Mobile US Inc in a costly network upgrade race to spur revenue growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] AT&T Inc aims to be the first US carrier to provide fifth-generation, or 5G mobile service to phone customers this year, pitting the wireless giant against Verizon Communications Inc and T-Mobile US Inc in a costly network upgrade race to spur revenue growth.

Unlike current trials using 5G technology to beam signals between stationary antennas, AT&T said in a statement it will introduce a commercial mobile service in more than a dozen US cities later this year. The company didn't offer specifics.

The faster connections will help carriers sell advanced services like virtual reality, 4K video and enable self-driving cars. Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint Corp are also planning to offer mobile 5G services but haven't elaborated on their plans.

While 5G technology offers a path for a slowing industry to revive growth, challenges abound. Mobile-phone companies, chipmakers, device manufacturers and software developers will need to spend about US$200 billion a year in research and capital expenses to get there. And engineers will have to find ways to get the technology to work around interference from trees and rain and provide a strong enough signal to handle the anticipated demand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AT&T says it has laid the groundwork for 5G through network upgrades in 23 cities and fixed wireless trials in Kalamazoo, Michigan; South Bend, Indiana; Waco and Austin Texas. The company has not disclosed where it plans to launch mobile 5G initially or what airwaves or network equipment it plans to use.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

Hyundai speeds development of robot taxis to catch Google, GM

Nintendo jumps on expectations of Pokemon Go launch in China

Online retailer JD follows Alibaba into the supermarket game

Security flaws put virtually all phones, computers at risk

Computer chip 'flaw' sparks security debate amid scramble for fix

Dell-EMC merger a success in Asia-Pacific, Japan

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

BP_SG_040118_48.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

EY calls on Budget 2018 to sharpen Singapore's global competitiveness, stagger any GST increases

Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

Reserve list industrial site at Tuas Bay Close put up for sale

Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: F J Benjamin shares actively traded; prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening