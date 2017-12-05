Australia to probe Facebook, Google over media disruption

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Sydney
AUSTRALIA'S competition regulator said on Monday that it would investigate whether US online giants Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google has disrupted the news media market to the detriment of publishers and consumers.
Like their rivals globally, Australia's traditional media
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo