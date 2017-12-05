You are here

Home > Technology

Australia to probe Facebook, Google over media disruption

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S competition regulator said on Monday that it would investigate whether US online giants Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google has disrupted the news media market to the detriment of publishers and consumers.

Like their rivals globally, Australia's traditional media

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

10,000 Google staff set to police YouTube content says YouTube CEO

Facebook to launch chat app for kids, with parental controls

Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires

ACS and Big Data ethics - when the best is yet to be

A US$43m public high school on Oracle's Campus

Online flea market startup sold for 7b yen

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund investors paying above median fees: report

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

Maersk Line.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hamburg Sud gives Maersk quantum leap in Latin America, Oceania growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening