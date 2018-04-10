You are here

Home > Technology

Australian linked to fake 'Black Lives Matter' Facebook page

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 4:16 PM

king-blacklives-comment-179a8526-39cf-11e8-9c0a-85d477d9a226.jpg
A high-level Australian union official was suspended Tuesday amid claims he was involved in a fake "Black Lives Matter" Facebook page that raked in thousands of dollars in donations.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] A high-level Australian union official was suspended Tuesday amid claims he was involved in a fake "Black Lives Matter" Facebook page that raked in thousands of dollars in donations.

Broadcaster CNN reported that the fake page had almost 700,000 followers - more than twice as many as the official Black Lives Matter page - before it was suspended.

It allegedly ran fundraising campaigns earning more than US$100,000, purportedly for Black Lives Matters causes in the United States.

CNN claimed that some of the money was transferred to Australian bank accounts, raising new questions about the integrity of Facebook's platform and the content hosted there.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A senior Australia's National Union of Workers figure - who is white - was linked to the fake page and other black rights websites by the broadcaster.

The union, which represents workers across various industries, said two people had been suspended.

"The NUW has launched an investigation into claims made by a CNN report and has suspended the relevant officials pending the outcome of an investigation," National Secretary Tim Kennedy said in a statement.

"The NUW is not involved in and has not authorised any activities with reference to claims made in CNN's story." Black Lives Matter is an activist organisation set up in the United States to campaign against violence and racism against black people.

A co-founder of the movement, Patrisse Cullors, tweeted that she had complained to Facebook and Twitter about numerous fake accounts.

"These fake BLM accounts and fake BLM people literally stealing money off of Black Death is so stomach churning I can't even begin to explain," she said.

The revelations come with Facebook - used by two billion people - under huge pressure globally for massive lapses in protecting personal data.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was testifying this week before the US Congress to explain how user privacy was compromised at the world's biggest social network and how he intends to fix it.

AFP

Technology

Robots are now everywhere, except in the productivity statistics

Singtel, VMware to set up 'virtual sandbox' for customers to test products in cloud setting

Alibaba-backed China car startup to raise 17b yuan this year

Yotel partners US innovation platform Plug and Play to groom hospitality startups

Addvalue Tech inks deal for commercial feasibility study of its satellite communications system

Facebook's Zuckerberg to Capitol Hill: 'It was my mistake, and I'm sorry'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-03-26T182132Z_1175372774_RC1D59118240_RTRMADP_3_SAFRICA-POLITICS-RAMAPHOSA.JPG
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

CAD orders Midas Holdings to hand over financial documents, list of certain staff

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening