You are here

Home > Technology

Australia's Telstra axes A$5.5b fundraising plan after state partner's veto

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 16:38

[SYDNEY] Telstra, Australia's largest telecoms operator, dropped a plan to raise as much as A$5.5 billion (S$5.921 billion) through an income securitisation deal after a government-backed business partner rejected the move, sending its shares tumbling.

Telstra said two weeks ago it was considering doing a deal with investors by which it will get upfront a chunk of the A$1 billion per year that it receives from state-owned National Broadband Network (NBN), which rents ducts and other infrastructure from Telstra.

But on Wednesday Telstra said in a statement it was scrapping the plan as the government network refused consent.

"Without that, we can't proceed," Telstra spokesman Jon Court told Reuters, adding though, that it will continue to receive the income from the state network.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The scrapping of the fundraising plan comes at a delicate time for Telstra, which built Australia's copper-wire phone network and is now seeking upfront cash to spend on growth businesses as its traditional revenue streams decline.

It was not immediately clear why the government network would need to approve Telstra's securitisation plan, details of which are not known.

The state network, though, is usurping Telstra's status as Australia's monopoly telecoms wholesaler, and will replace Telstra's copper lines with fibre-optic by about 2020.

Telstra warned earlier this month the network would hit its earnings by about A$3 billion a year from its scheduled completion in 2021.

It said it would cut its dividend by 30 per cent in fiscal 2018, partly because of the negative impact of the state network.

Nbn co, which runs the government network, said in a statement Telstra's fundraising plan was not "in the best interests of the network".

It said the risk was difficult to quantify, but "NBN believes that the monetisation may create long-term impediments to future decision-making capability of NBN."

Telstra shares sank as much as 8.6 per cent on Wednesday to their lowest since mid-2012, before ending down 6.3 per cent.

The stock, once coveted for its high yield, was already under pressure because it traded ex-dividend on Wednesday.

"I thought it was a good plan effectively bringing forward elements of an uncertain revenue into today," said Hugh Dive, chief investment officer at Atlas Funds Management, which does not own Telstra shares.

"It was a bit of a carrot and that carrot's gone and so Telstra investors right now are back to the base business."

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

Grab to extend new P2P fund transfer feature to over 1,000 merchants in Singapore

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Uber's new CEO a dealmaker, not 'tech bro'

Comcast changes channels to 'smart homes' as cable shrinks with cheaper options

Facebook to reject ads from pages touting 'fake news'

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ue9d2h93lt2vvpdgvt.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Moody's says G-20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks

phones 17617772.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

MRT train 19141099.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Singapore's Public Transport Council starts fare review exercise

Aug 30, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koda, ISOTeam, ASL Marine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening