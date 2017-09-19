You are here

Home > Technology

Baidu hires Weibo's chief financial officer

Herman Yu, joins Chinese search engine giant at the time of its shift in focus to artificial intelligence
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINESE search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday that it had hired the finance chief of Weibo Corp as its chief financial officer, marking a leadership change at the firm which is now training its focus on artificial intelligence.

With the appointment of Herman Yu,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Uber goes on rare legal offensive, suing Dentsu unit for fraud

US state grants US$3b in tax incentives to Foxconn

Smart lab for S'pore's aerospace industry to fly higher

S$25m for 'bold measures' to nurture innovation in Singapore

Singapore to train officers in Asean to combat cyber threats in region

Google launches digital payments service for India

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle
4 Dishing out second chances
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

XT2B7431.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Creative centre for smells and tastes opens in Science Park

BT_20170919_LMXOFFICEPLHN_3089037.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Real Estate

Office spaces outside CBD 'need to work harder'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening