You are here
Bankers hard to replace with robots
Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 5:50 AM
Helsinki
NOT all bankers need to fear the march of the robots.
Nordea Bank, which last month said it will need to cut 6,000 jobs as part of a process to become a more digital firm, is now offering some insight into who's likely to be hardest hit.
Ewan MacLeod, Nordea's chief
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg
- OPERATING HOURS (+8 GMT) MON-FRI: 8:30AM-5:30PM
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Technology
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait