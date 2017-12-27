Car-parts maker Denso mulls 50b yen investment in Oled business

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Tokyo
JAPANESE auto parts maker Denso is considering a 50 billion yen (S$593.71 million) investment in organic light-emitting diode (Oled) panel maker Joled, Kyodo news reported, citing sources close to the matter.
Joled, majority owned by a state-backed technology investment fund
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo