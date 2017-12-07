China benefits from stability of one-party system, says Alibaba's Jack Ma

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Beijing
ALIBABA Group Holding Ltd's Jack Ma said China benefits from the stability of its single-party system, contrasting that with the unpredictability of US politics.
The Chinese billionaire made the comments in response to a question about the country's economy and its
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo