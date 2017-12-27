You are here

Home > Technology

China regulator flags greater scrutiny on chips after price surge

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 3:12 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's economic regulator is paying close attention to a recent surge in the price of mobile phone storage chips and could look into possible price fixing by the firms that make them, a senior official told the state-run China Daily newspaper.

The newspaper, citing an official with the National Development and Reform Commission's Pricing Supervision Department, said the NDRC was alerted to the situation after a sharp rise in the price of chips over the last 18 months.

"We have noticed the price surge and will pay more attention to future problems that may be caused by 'price fixing' in the sector," the official Xu Xinyu was quoted as saying.

The newspaper added that the official referred to possible coordinated action taken by a number of firms to gain maximum profits by pushing the price of the product as high as possible.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A "super-cycle" of tight supply and soaring demand for memory chips, which power servers and smartphones, has been driving up prices and profits at chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc which control the lion's share of the global market.

The NDRC has spoken to Samsung, the China Daily reported, citing Wang Yanhui, the secretary-general of the Mobile China Alliance, who the paper said had knowledge of the matter. The paper did not provide further details.

Mobile China Alliance is an industry association that has more than 30 mobile phone companies as members.

Mr Wang said it was too early to predict what further measures could be taken but that the government could look at penalties issued by other countries if makers were found to be engaging in such any price fixing.

Samsung and SK Hynix declined to comment.

Chinese firms have the capability to produce traditional 2D NAND chips, but analysts said the technology transfer needed for such firms to produce the more premium 3D NAND chips made by the likes of Samsung is taking longer than expected.

This, along with demand from fast-growing Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi and Oppo, has caused the average spot price for mainstream DRAM chips to surge by more than half over the past one year while prices for NAND flash chips rose 32 per cent, according to research firm TrendForce.

"China is the biggest smartphone manufacturer ... so of course China wants to pay more attention and play a more important role in the whole industry," said Hattie He, Shanghai-based analyst at research firm Canalys.

"Memory is one of the key components for smartphones so it makes sense that Chinese vendors want to have more capabilities to control these components," she said.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

StanChart S'pore to retrain over 3,000 staff in three years

European chipmakers tumble on iPhone demand scare

South Korean prosecutors seek 12 years jail for Samsung heir Lee in corruption case

World's richest gain US$1 trillion in 2017 on market exuberance

Vietnam deploys 10,000 cyber warriors to fight 'wrongful views'

Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down ageing iPhones

Editor's Choice

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

China Sports: Factory's operations still unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening