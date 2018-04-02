You are here

Home > Technology

China says space station to re-enter atmosphere off Brazil coast

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 8:53 AM

BP_Tiangong-1_020418_44.jpg
China's Tiangong-1 space station is forecast to re-enter the earth's atmosphere near the southwest coast of Brazil between 8.42am and 9.01am (0042-0101 GMT) on Monday, the Chinese space authority said.
PHOTO: TWITTER/FRAUNHOFER FHR ENGL.

[SHANGHAI] China's Tiangong-1 space station is forecast to re-enter the earth's atmosphere near the southwest coast of Brazil between 8.42am and 9.01am (0042-0101 GMT) on Monday, the Chinese space authority said.

The craft is expected to re-enter in an area around 40.4 degrees west, 27.4 degrees south, the authority said on its website, giving it a position off the coast to the southwest of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Beijing said on Friday it was unlikely any large pieces would reach the ground.

The 10.4-metre-long Tiangong-1, or "Heavenly Palace 1", was launched in 2011 to carry out docking and orbit experiments as part of China's ambitious space programme, which aims to place a permanent station in orbit by 2023.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was originally planned to be decommissioned in 2013 but its mission was repeatedly extended.

China had said its re-entry would occur in late 2017 but that process was delayed, leading some experts to suggest the space laboratory is out of control.

The Chinese tabloid Global Times said on Monday worldwide media hype about the re-entry reflected overseas "envy" of China's space industry.

"It's normal for spacecraft to re-enter the atmosphere, yet Tiangong-1 received so much attention partly because some Western countries are trying to hype and sling mud at China's fast-growing aerospace industry," it said.

REUTERS

Technology

India is said to mull smartphone component levy, Reuters reports

Defunct Chinese space lab plunges back to Earth over Pacific

Singapore 'can lead growth in region's digital economy'

With paper and phones, Atlanta struggles to cope with cyber attack

Tiangong-1 space lab to become celestial fireball on Monday: China

Facebook employees in an uproar over executive's leaked memo

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 Chew's Group expects crack in egg production for 1-2 weeks
5 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Apr 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening