China search engine Sogou targets US$5b IPO

Share sale likely to be held in the US this year, says CEO, as the No 3 player tries to catch up with leader Baidu
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 05:50

Beijing

CHINA'S third biggest search engine expects to hold a US initial public offering at a valuation of as much as US$5 billion as it raises cash to close the gap with leader Baidu Inc in the mobile market.

Sogou, whose name means "search dog", plans to sell about 10 per cent of

